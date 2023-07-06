News you can trust since 1852
Rob Burrow inspires Wakefield golf club to host MND charity challenge

Normanton Golf Club has been inspired by Rob Burrow to host a charity challenge for the MND Association.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The event will take place at the club on Friday (July 7) and will consist of a 77-hole golf tournament, with the first shot being taken at 5.30am and the final putt at around 7.30pm.

The day will be capped off with a raffle with prizes including a Leeds Rhinos shirt signed by Kevin Sinfield.

The event will be hosted by the current gentlemen’s club champion Jack Longley and club captain David Ryley and is part of a fundraising mission which started earlier this year.

Normanton Golf Club is hosting a fundraising event on the 7th of July to help raise money and awareness for the MND AssociationNormanton Golf Club is hosting a fundraising event on the 7th of July to help raise money and awareness for the MND Association
"We’ve been inspired by Rob Burrow to do this,” said David.

"We've raised £2,136 since the end of March – our target is £ 7,777.”

For more information and to donate, email [email protected] or call the club on 01924 377943.

The event will consist of a 77 hole golf tournament followed by a raffle with various prizes available.The event will consist of a 77 hole golf tournament followed by a raffle with various prizes available.
