Rob Burrow inspires Wakefield golf club to host MND charity challenge
The event will take place at the club on Friday (July 7) and will consist of a 77-hole golf tournament, with the first shot being taken at 5.30am and the final putt at around 7.30pm.
The day will be capped off with a raffle with prizes including a Leeds Rhinos shirt signed by Kevin Sinfield.
The event will be hosted by the current gentlemen’s club champion Jack Longley and club captain David Ryley and is part of a fundraising mission which started earlier this year.
"We’ve been inspired by Rob Burrow to do this,” said David.
"We've raised £2,136 since the end of March – our target is £ 7,777.”
For more information and to donate, email [email protected] or call the club on 01924 377943.