The marathon race will kick off at 9am this Sunday, followed by the half marathon at 10am. Marking the first time the city has hosted a marathon in twenty years, record-breaking numbers have signed up to take part, including many first-time marathon runners.

Rob and his former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield OBE have thanked runners for their support - and sent their good luck messages in a video released ahead of the race.

Rob said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all the amazing runners taking part in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 14. Whether this is your first marathon or your seventh, I can’t thank you enough for your support.

Rob and his friend Kevin Sinfield OBE will be taking part in the event (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I’m really looking forward to participating in the marathon and joining you all alongside my mate Kev for the 26.2mile challenge. This event, for me, is about friendship and community spirit - helping each other to achieve goals.

“I want to express a heartfelt thank you to Run For All, Leeds’ rugby family and Clarion who have all worked tirelessly to make this event happen. Best of luck, enjoy the day and I look forward to seeing you cross the finish line at Headingley Stadium”.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, in partnership with Leeds City Council, the event has been inspired by Kevin’s running challenges in recent years in support of his friend and teammate Rob. Since Rob was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, the pair, and Rob’s family, have campaigned to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by the condition.

The marathon aims to drive awareness and funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Seacroft, as well as the MND Association. But participants are encouraged to choose the charity of their choice for their fundraising efforts - and more than £1million has already been raised through the event.

Rob Burrow MBE has thanked runners for their support ahead of the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday

Kevin said: “We both can’t wait to get going and it will be a wonderful day - a tough day - for everybody involved. But together we’ll get through it.

“We’ll raise some wonderful money for different charities, raise awareness for different charities, but we’ll do it shoulder to shoulder and look out after each other. I can’t wait to see you at the finish line, and for those who see us at any point during the race - please come and say hello, put a big smile on your face and we’ll keep inspiring each other.”

More than 15,000 people have signed up to take part in the marathon and the half marathon. Starting and finishing at Headingley Stadium, runners will travel through everything from stunning scenery to diverse neighbourhoods.

Organisers have now announced every road closure in place across the day, as well as parking suspensions. And following an overwhelming response to this year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, the event will return in 2024.