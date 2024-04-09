Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: Castleford man who runs two marathons a week for Macmillan Cancer Support to complete 100 marathon challenge in May
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joe Stearne, from Castleford, wanted to raise the money after receiving support from the cancer charity when someone close to him was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Joe said: “Macmillan has been vital in ensuring we are feeling as well equipped as we possibly can be, so now I feel I am ready to give back."
At the time of setting himself the challenge, the keen runner said: “My goal is 100 marathons between now and next year, finishing the challenge on home soil at Leeds Marathon 2024.
"Giving myself 52 weeks to complete the challenge, averaging two marathons a week most weeks when my body recovers and allows me to do so.”
No novice to marathon running, Joe already had thirty 26.2-milers under his belt before embarking on this current challenge, and had previously raised £5,000 for the Macmillan charity.
During the winter months, Joe said he would get up very early to run a marathon before starting a 12-hour shift at work.
He said: “It's really important to remind myself why I'm running and what I'm running for – then the rest comes easy.
“I think tip-wise it's all about setting achievable goals and getting out there with friends.”
The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon takes place on Sunday, May 12. Information and advice can be found on the Macmillan Cancer Support website. Joe’s Just Giving page can be found here.