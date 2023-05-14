News you can trust since 1852
Rob Burrow gets a kiss from his friend Kevin Sinfield as he carries him across the finish line

Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon: Emotional scenes as Kevin Sinfield carries his former team-mate across the finish line as huge crowds cheer

There were emotional scenes as rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield carried his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow across the finish line at a marathon held in his name.

By Dominic Brown
Published 14th May 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 17:21 BST

The Rob Burrow Marathon saw thousands of runners set off from outside Headingley stadium today (Sunday), completing a route around Leeds before returning to the home of the Rhinos as huge crowds cheered them along the way.

The event was inspired by former Rhinos captain Kevin’s running challenges in recent years in support of his friend and team-mate Rob, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

The marathon was a partnership between Leeds City Council and Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All.

Rob and his family have campaigned to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by MND.

His latest goal is to realise the dream of a new MND Care Centre in Leeds, that will bear his name and support people living with the disease and their families.

