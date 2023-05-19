Inspired by Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield OBE and Rob Burrow MBE, more than 15,000 fundraisers, first time runners and athletes came together to run in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

Kevin said: “On behalf of Rob, Lindsey and I, we would just like to thank everyone for a huge team effort on Sunday.

"We made sure that the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was a success and I hope that it was a very special day for you as it was for us.

Rob Burrow at the start of the marathon held in his name outside Headlingley Stadium

“To runners, wheelchair users, volunteers, spectators, sponsors, Run For All, Leeds City Council, Leeds Rhinos and all of the different charities, to all of you, thank you.

“I’m sure that you will all agree that the atmosphere was incredible and that was down to you, and all of your hard work to support our communities, the MND community, friends and families, and bring everyone together as a team.

“I’m delighted to share with you that the running total raised for 341 different charities across the UK now sits at over £4million.

“Friendship was at the heart of this marathon, run for a mate with a mate, and I hope that you are all glowing in the knowledge that we get to help so many people across the UK who need us.

Rob is carried over the line by his friend Kevin Sinfield

“I hope to see you all again next year. It is important that we keep banging the drum together.”

The standout moment on the day was Kevin and former team-mates stopping to carry Rob over the finish line, before Rob’s children presented the group with their medals. Rob’s wife Lindsey also completed the course.

Partner charities included the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal, the MND Association, Candlelighters, St George’s Crypt, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

Diagnosed with MND in December 2019, Rob and his family have campaigned to raise awareness and funds to support everyone impacted by the disease.

Entries are now open for next year’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Visit runforall.com

