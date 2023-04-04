Rob Burrow: Meet and greet with darts stars Nathan Aspinall and Chris Dobey in honour of Leeds Rhinos legend

The darts icons are set to make an appearance at Venue23 in Wakefield to meet fans and face off against each other.

One of the stars will also take on a VIP ticket holder, and money generated by ticket sales will go to the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal.

Leeds Rhinos legend Burrow, from Pontefract, wasdiagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) back in 2019 and has received backing from stars of various sports. Standard tickets for the darts evening cost £26 and people with these tickets can enter from 7pm.

11 January 2023..... Former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow MBE recieves the Honorary Freedom of the City of Leeds at a special meeting of Leeds City Council at Leeds Civic Hall. Picture Tony Johnson

Seating is available on a first come, first served basis and there are also standing areas.

VIP tickets cost £60 and included allocated VIP area seating, a meet and greet, a chance to get items signed, photo opportunities and an entry into a draw to play against one of the darts stars.

Both players will also be talking the audience through their careers and an auction and raffle will be held.

Co-organiser Darren Powell said: “We've got a lot going on and it's going to be a great night.

“We've done a lot for Rob over the past few years. I'm one of the lucky ones, I get to go over and see Rob and his family. We do a lot for MND, it's a charity close to our hearts.”

Tickets will be available soon via the Venue23 website.

