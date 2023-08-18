Rob Burrow Racing Club’s new horse Macarone celebrates first win in spectacular finish

Trained by Craig Lidster, Macarone is a promising two-year-old from stallion Havana Grey and is one of three horses in The Good Racing Company’s recently announced Rob Burrow Racing Club, which raises money specifically for the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust and the MND Association.

Two horses in the Rob Burrow Racing Club are Burrow Seven, who retired to become an equine welfare horse last year, and Beep Beep Burrow, a promising jumps horse trained by Jedd O’Keeffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob and wife Lindsay were watching the race from near the winning post alongside former Leeds Rhinos playing colleagues Barrie McDermott, Danny McGuire and Brett Delaney.

Rob said: “Racing can be tough at times, and just like rugby, it has its ups and downs. Macarone has given us a perfect result today though. It’s been worth the wait.”

Rob said: “Well done Macarone! You’ve given The Rob Burrow Racing Club our first win, and I couldn’t be prouder!

“Racing can be tough at times, and just like rugby, it has its ups and downs. Macarone has given us a perfect result today though. It’s been worth the wait.”

Lindsey added: “I was screaming so loudly I might have lost my voice!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former jockey Paul Hanagan said: “I’ve been blessed to ride a lot of winners in my career and I can safely say today is bang up there with the best of them.

"It was definitely emotional with Rob and his family being here too. It really doesn’t get much better.