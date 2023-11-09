Rob Burrow to be special guest at Masked Enterainer event at Headingley Stadium
Inspired by the hit ITV show the Masked Singer, the event will take place at the home of the Leeds’ Rhinos on Saturday, November 18, raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
The rugby league legend, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, will join Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank at the charity gala where guests will attempt to unveil the mystery singer behind the mask.
Event organiser Lynn Pritchatt said: “It promises to be an enchanting evening filled with music and laughter. We are so pleased to be able to welcome our specials guests and also raise awareness of motor neurone disease.”
Tickets include a drinks reception and a three course meal, can be bought from the Eventbrite website here.