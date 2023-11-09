News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Rob Burrow to be special guest at Masked Enterainer event at Headingley Stadium

Rob Burrow MBE has been announced as a special guest for a Masked Entertainer fundraising event at Headingley Stadium.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Rob Burrow will be the special guest at Masked Enterainer event at Headingley StadiumRob Burrow will be the special guest at Masked Enterainer event at Headingley Stadium
Rob Burrow will be the special guest at Masked Enterainer event at Headingley Stadium

Inspired by the hit ITV show the Masked Singer, the event will take place at the home of the Leeds’ Rhinos on Saturday, November 18, raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The rugby league legend, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019, will join Coronation Street star Daniel Brocklebank at the charity gala where guests will attempt to unveil the mystery singer behind the mask.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Event organiser Lynn Pritchatt said: “It promises to be an enchanting evening filled with music and laughter. We are so pleased to be able to welcome our specials guests and also raise awareness of motor neurone disease.”

Tickets include a drinks reception and a three course meal, can be bought from the Eventbrite website here.

Related topics:Headingley StadiumRob BurrowITVMNDRhinosLeeds