Pictures show lines of brown liquid splattered across centre of the mural, which was unveiled outside the Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union off Woodhouse Lane, in 2020.

Speaking after the incident on Twitter, Burrow’s dad Geoff said: “So vandals have now damaged my Son, Rob’s fantastic artwork at Leeds Beckett University. What sort of sick mind would do such a thing hey?

"Sick cowards of people who haven’t the guts to do this sick behaviour in public! Hide away scumbags.”

Vandals have targeted a mural dedicated to Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, pictured, which was originally painted in 2020 on the Leeds Beckett University’s Student Union, off Woodhouse Lane in the city centre.

It comes just weeks after a Leeds charity was left “incredibly disappointed and saddened” when vandals damaged an exhibition featuring Burrow and others affected by motor neurone disease, for a second time in February.

That same exhibition had previously been vandalised while on display in Briggate in January.

Speaking after the February vandalism incident, Geoff Burrow said: "How unbelievably disgusting that vandals once again damaged the MND 7 stories exhibits in Leeds! 7 wonderful stories from unbelievably brave people and families and low life scums of people have nothing better to do than damage these stories."