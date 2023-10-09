Rob Burrow visits Ossett school to support 11-year-old Freddie who raised £11k for Leeds Hospitals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Freddie Mcdonald, a Year 6 pupil of Southdale CE Junior school, has been supported in raising more than £11,000 for Leeds Hosptials Charity, who have cared for him since he was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome as a baby.
To give back he bid at a charity auction for the polar bear, which had been one of 35 on display in Leeds as part of the Bear Hunt Trial.
Freddie's family launched the 'Get Freddie's Bear' campaign and were supported by many, including Rob and Lyndsey Burrow ,who visited the school as it was unveiled.
Freddie said: “It is pretty special to have a sculpture dedicated to you and I just want to say thank you to everybody who helped us get the bear! It means the world to me and my family.”
Kerry Partington, Headteacher of Southdale said: “When we found out about Freddies' bear, we just knew we had to help.
"We organised a pyjama fun run, a range of bear activities including a teddy tombola, a bake sale and much more.
"I can't believe the Southdale family managed to raise over £3,000 towards the bear! I am so proud of everyone invloved in making this such a huge success!"
Lindsey Burrow added: "I think it's just really inspiring to come here today and listen to Freddie's story. I think for them to give something back means a lot to the family, and it's brilliant to be here."