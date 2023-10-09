News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Rob Burrow visits Ossett school to support 11-year-old Freddie who raised £11k for Leeds Hospitals

An 11-year-old Ossett schoolboy born with both heart and liver disease has raised over £11,000 for the hospital where he was treated – and has been rewarded with a life-size bear.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Freddie Mcdonald, a Year 6 pupil of Southdale CE Junior school, has been supported in raising more than £11,000 for Leeds Hosptials Charity, who have cared for him since he was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome as a baby.

To give back he bid at a charity auction for the polar bear, which had been one of 35 on display in Leeds as part of the Bear Hunt Trial.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freddie's family launched the 'Get Freddie's Bear' campaign and were supported by many, including Rob and Lyndsey Burrow ,who visited the school as it was unveiled.

Freddie Mcdonald, a Year 6 pupil of Southdale CE Junior school, has been supported in raising more than £11,000 for Leeds Hosptials Charity, who have cared for him since he was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome as a baby. (Photo: Southdale Junior School)Freddie Mcdonald, a Year 6 pupil of Southdale CE Junior school, has been supported in raising more than £11,000 for Leeds Hosptials Charity, who have cared for him since he was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome as a baby. (Photo: Southdale Junior School)
Freddie Mcdonald, a Year 6 pupil of Southdale CE Junior school, has been supported in raising more than £11,000 for Leeds Hosptials Charity, who have cared for him since he was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome as a baby. (Photo: Southdale Junior School)
Most Popular

Freddie said: “It is pretty special to have a sculpture dedicated to you and I just want to say thank you to everybody who helped us get the bear! It means the world to me and my family.”

Kerry Partington, Headteacher of Southdale said: “When we found out about Freddies' bear, we just knew we had to help.

"We organised a pyjama fun run, a range of bear activities including a teddy tombola, a bake sale and much more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I can't believe the Southdale family managed to raise over £3,000 towards the bear! I am so proud of everyone invloved in making this such a huge success!"

Freddie was joined by Rob and Lindsey Burrow for the unveiling at school.Freddie was joined by Rob and Lindsey Burrow for the unveiling at school.
Freddie was joined by Rob and Lindsey Burrow for the unveiling at school.

Lindsey Burrow added: "I think it's just really inspiring to come here today and listen to Freddie's story. I think for them to give something back means a lot to the family, and it's brilliant to be here."

Related topics:Rob BurrowOssett