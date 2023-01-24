Rob Burrow's daughter Macy to take centre stage at Yorkshire Choice Awards

Macy is the eldest daughter of Rob Burrow, MBE and 2022 winner of the Yorkshire Choice Young Achiever of the Year Award, will be performing on stage at the Awards Gala Dinner.

Currently a student at Scala Performing Arts School in Horsforth, Leeds, the 11-year-old is already an accomplished young performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was recently named Youngster of the Year at the West Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of Strictly Ballroom and recently performed in the chorus of the 2022 production of Dick Whittington at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield.

Macy, the eldest daughter of Rob Burrow, MBE and 2022 winner of the Yorkshire Choice Young Achiever of the Year Award, will be performing on stage at the Awards Gala Dinner.

Jo Maltby and Melanie Malcolm, Co-founders of the Awards, said: "Macy embodies the spirit of the awards, and we can't wait to see her shine on stage.”

Macy is excited to have been asked to perform for the Yorkshire Choice Awards and said she is delighted to be part of such a prestigious fundraising event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proud dad Rob said: “I am thrilled to be attending this year’s Yorkshire Choice Awards, in recognition of Yorkshire’s inspirational heroes.

"I will be the proudest dad on the planet, seeing my eldest daughter Macy perform and do what she loves to do most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-known local guest celebrities will be joining as award presenters and performers.