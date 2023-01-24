Rob Burrow's daughter Macy to take centre stage at Yorkshire Choice Awards
Rob Burrow’s 11-year-old daughter is to take centre stage at the Yorkshire Choice Awards, which recognise extraordinary, selfless heroes across the county.
Macy is the eldest daughter of Rob Burrow, MBE and 2022 winner of the Yorkshire Choice Young Achiever of the Year Award, will be performing on stage at the Awards Gala Dinner.
Currently a student at Scala Performing Arts School in Horsforth, Leeds, the 11-year-old is already an accomplished young performer.
She was recently named Youngster of the Year at the West Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of Strictly Ballroom and recently performed in the chorus of the 2022 production of Dick Whittington at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield.
Jo Maltby and Melanie Malcolm, Co-founders of the Awards, said: "Macy embodies the spirit of the awards, and we can't wait to see her shine on stage.”
Macy is excited to have been asked to perform for the Yorkshire Choice Awards and said she is delighted to be part of such a prestigious fundraising event.
Proud dad Rob said: “I am thrilled to be attending this year’s Yorkshire Choice Awards, in recognition of Yorkshire’s inspirational heroes.
"I will be the proudest dad on the planet, seeing my eldest daughter Macy perform and do what she loves to do most.”
Well-known local guest celebrities will be joining as award presenters and performers.
Co-host Christa Ackroyd along with Christine Talbot, Duncan Wood, Stephanie Hirst, Tim Bilton and Lizzie Jones MBE are just some of the Yorkshire celebrity hosts presenting awards with more set to confirm in the coming weeks.