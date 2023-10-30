News you can trust since 1852
Robots disguised as pumpkins spotted in Wakefield - and there's a reward on offer if you see

People in Wakefield are being asked to remain vigilant as a number of robots disguised as Halloween pumpkins have been spotted making spooky grocery deliveries.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:54 GMT- 2 min read
For anyone unfortunate enough to cross their paths, the ‘PumpkinBots’ from Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services, are making deliveries via the Starship Food Delivery app, which is available on iOS and Android.

Regrettably, this week isn’t the first time the PumpkinBots managed to escape one of Starship’s UK hubs.

A similar incident occurred this time last year, with the robots making mischief further south – but undeterred by their capture, the robots have been plotting ever since, and this year have made it further afield, rolling into the unsuspecting towns of Wakefield, Leeds, Trafford and Cambridge.

Numerous sightings have already been reported, but many wily PumpkinBots have evaded capture and remain unaccounted for.

Starship is offering a handsome reward for anyone who can lay eyes on one of the pesky PumpkinBots and help ensure their safe return.

Danny Pass, European Launch Manager at Starship Technologies, said: “During Storm Babet last week, dozens of robots took advantage of a power cut and escaped our hubs across the UK.

"Starship robots can be tracked to the nearest inch, but these ones are evading capture. So we’re appealing to the public to help us locate them.”

Vicky Mulroy from Leeds said: "Last night we received a thrilling grocery delivery from a PumpkinBot which was singing the tune from Ghostbusters! My son adores the robots and makes models out of them at school, so it put us all in the mood for Halloween!"

Danny added: “We want everyone to have some fun with our robots this Halloween, so Starship is offering a reward to anyone who spots one of our elusive PumpkinBots in their neighbourhood.

"All they have to do is scan the Trick or Treat QR code on the robot’s lid and all will be revealed. Some people who are very lucky will win free robot grocery deliveries for the rest of the year!”

