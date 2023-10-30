People in Wakefield are being asked to remain vigilant as a number of robots disguised as Halloween pumpkins have been spotted making spooky grocery deliveries throughout local neighbourhoods.

For anyone unfortunate enough to cross their paths, the ‘PumpkinBots’ from Starship Technologies, the world’s leading provider of autonomous delivery services, are making deliveries via the Starship Food Delivery app, which is available on iOS and Android.

Regrettably, this week isn’t the first time the PumpkinBots managed to escape one of Starship’s UK hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar incident occurred this time last year, with the robots making mischief further south – but undeterred by their capture, the robots have been plotting ever since, and this year have made it further afield, rolling into the unsuspecting towns of Wakefield, Leeds, Trafford and Cambridge.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous sightings have already been reported, but many wily PumpkinBots have evaded capture and remain unaccounted for.

Starship is offering a handsome reward for anyone who can lay eyes on one of the pesky PumpkinBots and help ensure their safe return.

Danny Pass, European Launch Manager at Starship Technologies, said: “During Storm Babet last week, dozens of robots took advantage of a power cut and escaped our hubs across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Starship robots can be tracked to the nearest inch, but these ones are evading capture. So we’re appealing to the public to help us locate them.”

Vicky Mulroy from Leeds said: "Last night we received a thrilling grocery delivery from a PumpkinBot which was singing the tune from Ghostbusters! My son adores the robots and makes models out of them at school, so it put us all in the mood for Halloween!"

Danny added: “We want everyone to have some fun with our robots this Halloween, so Starship is offering a reward to anyone who spots one of our elusive PumpkinBots in their neighbourhood.