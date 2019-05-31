Romans to march into Castleford this weekend

Castleford’s Roman Festival will march into the town this weekend and take people back in time to 2,000 years ago.

Now in its fourth year, the event, in partnership with Queen’s Mill, will take place around the town centre and in Queen’s Mill, offering educational and fun activities with a modern twist.

Over the years the festival has drawn crowds of thousands into the town and this year expectations are once again high.

Activities held in the town centre from 10am to 4pm will include face painting, a Roman-themed photo booth and stalls delivering free activities including basket weaving, carpentry and pottery, all set up as they would have been during Roman times.

There will be a petting farm with a selection of animals to handle including pygmy goats, rabbits and lambs and visitors can also take photos with a number of birds of prey which will be on display.

New this year will be a static sensory installation piece called ‘BEES! The Colony’, where visitors can wander among a honey-perfumed bee colony, finding a variety of ways to view and interact with the contents of the bee hives.

Tom Stannard, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for regeneration and economic growth, said: “It has been a great success in previous years and I hope that residents and visitors will enjoy this unique event, celebrating our heritage, by having fun and enjoying the entertainment.”

Other activities will take place at Queen’s Mill between 10am and 3pm including pottery, Roman-themed activities and games, food and drink and displays of Roman Castleford.