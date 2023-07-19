The Rotary Club of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix has decided that it will no longer be able to organise and deliver the event following the 25th show held last month.

Rotary Club president, Mike Rogers, made the announcement and has paid tribute to Rotarian, John Faulkner, who has led the organising committee since 1996.

He said “Although the Horbury Show has involved all the members of Phoenix Rotary and their partners and many volunteers over the years, John Faulkner has provided the strategic guidance, organisational structure, and technical lead in all aspects, including the three aims of the show.

"Over the years we have aimed to provide an enjoyable, free event that raises money for our Charitable Trust Fund and work with local groups and charities to our respective mutual advantage.

"As far as our club is concerned John Faulkner has been Mr Horbury Show, without him it is doubtful that we would have taken on the show and certainly not achieved the success that we have.”

The Rotary Club took over the event as the Horbury and Midgely Show in 1997, when it included the Midgely Horse Show, which had been held in Carr Lodge Park in Horbury for at least 25 years before.

It became known as the Horbury Show in 1998 with the 2023 show being the 25th which The Rotary Club of Ossett and Horbury Phoenix have delivered.

Thousands of people turn out to the Horbury Show every year.

The shows planned for 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June, thousands of people attended the milestone silver jubilee show held at Carr Lodge Park, with visitors being able to enjoy a host of attractions. including a traditional dog show, free family activities, fairground rides, classic cars, performances from Westgate Cheerleaders, and Fearless Dance Troupe and a birds of prey display.

The show has seen regular attendances of between 5,000 and 6,000 people, without charging for entry and has raised over £206,000 for their Charitable Trust Fund, most of which has been distributed to local charities and good causes.

It is estimated that local charities and community groups have generated a further £225,000 for their funds through concessionary rates and direct payments made to locally based performers and attractions.

The Horbury Show has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity since its inception.

Mr Rogers went on to say: “The Rotary Club would love to carry on, but over the last five years we have lost 40 per cent of our membership and those who remain are now 28 years older than when we first became involved.

“We can work with new and complex regulations, provide the organisational skills required, but we cannot turn back the effects of time, so reluctantly we now need to pass the baton on to someone else.”

Horbury and Phoenix Rotary are happy to discuss ways in which they can assist other local clubs and organisations who may wish to take over the show – and have equipment used with the sohw which could be available.

