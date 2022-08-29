Rotary Club raises more than £900 for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Chanteleau (left) receives the cheque from Carol Green, President of the Rotary Club of Wakefield.

Alex Chanteleau, fundraiser for the hospice, was handed a cheque for £925.20 pence from Rotary Club President, Carol Green.

The money, which was raised during the club’s centenary year in 2021, was finally handed over to the hospice after being put on hold due to the pandemic.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, for which HRH Princess Beatrice is Patron, supports children with life-shortening condition, and their families, across the whole of West Yorkshire.

Based in Huddersfield, the hospice provides services including nursing care, hydrotherapy, creative therapy, days out, memory making, end of life care, bereavement support and counselling to the whole family.

Their mission is to deliver pioneering care through pregnancy, childhood and loss, whenever families need them.