News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Fire breaks out on London underground
21 hours ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
22 hours ago Zoe Ball drops out of presenting King Charles coronation concert
1 day ago Watch: Red Arrows cockpit view of King Charles Coronation Flypast
1 day ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
1 day ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo by Yui Mok (WPA Pool/Getty Images)Prince William, Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo by Yui Mok (WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Queen Camilla and King Charles III in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo by Yui Mok (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royals dance the night away as stars delight the crowds at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

Some of the biggest stars in the music industry wowed a crowd of 20,000 people at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th May 2023, 09:49 BST

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That were among the performers who took to the stage at the concert, held in the grounds of the castle on Sunday night as the Coronation celebrations continued.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, plus other members of the Royal Family, watched on from the Royal Box.

Here is a selection of photos from the concert from Getty Images.

A view of the stage at the concert at Windsor Castle (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

1. Coronation Concert

A view of the stage at the concert at Windsor Castle (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales
20,000 guests enjoyed the music (Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2. Coronation Concert

20,000 guests enjoyed the music (Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales
Queen Camilla and King Charles III at the concert at Windsor Castle (Photo by Kin Cheung/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Coronation Concert

Queen Camilla and King Charles III at the concert at Windsor Castle (Photo by Kin Cheung/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: Kin Cheung

Photo Sales
Katharine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

4. Coronation Concert

Katharine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Photo: WPA Pool

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:RoyalsCharles III