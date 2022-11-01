The five domestic bunnies were found in a cardboard box at the Swillington Lane Allotments, in Swillington, on Saturday, October 29.

RSPCA investigator Inspector Taylor, who went to collect the rabbits, said: “A member of the public visiting the allotments found the cardboard box dumped at the entrance to the site, with five rabbits inside, at lunchtime on Saturday.

“I rushed the rabbits to a local vet but, sadly, they were all terminally ill with suspected myxomatosis.

All five rabbits had to be put to sleep.

"They were in a horrendous state, with swelling and redness to their eyes, awful discharge coming from their eyes, and respiratory problems. I’m certain they’d lost their eyesight due to the disease being left untreated.

“These poor rabbits should have been taken to a vet immediately when their symptoms first started. However, they’ve clearly been left to suffer and then abandoned at their most vulnerable when they desperately needed help, it’s heartbreaking.”

Vets assessed the rabbits but, sadly, felt that they were too ill to be saved and put them to sleep humanely to end their suffering.

Insp Taylor said: “I'm devastated that we couldn’t save these rabbits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know times are tough at the moment but there is no excuse to allow a pet to get into such a state and then to turn your back on them when they need you most.

“We’ve launched an investigation and I’d be keen to hear from anyone who knows where these rabbits have come from, or who saw anything suspicious in the area on Saturday morning.

“Anyone with information can contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Myxomatosis is a highly-contagious viral disease which is sadly widespread in wild rabbits in the UK. It’s spread by fleas, mites and mosquitoes and can easily spread from rabbit to rabbit, or contaminated items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is often fatal and recovery is, sadly, rare, which is why rabbit owners are encouraged to get their pets vaccinated to protect them.

Insp Taylor said: “Sadly we’re seeing that the cost of living crisis is having a huge effect on pet owners and their animals, and we fear people trying to save cash may be skipping vital vaccinations or avoiding veterinary treatment for their pets, or simply abandoning them when they need help.

“We’ve seen a 24% increase in animals being abandoned this year and our new Animal Kindness Index found 78% of owners admitted that they were worried about being able to care for their pets.

“We would urge anyone who might be struggling to take care of their pet never to abandon their pet and to ask for help. We’ve also launched a Cost of Living Hub online with tips and advice for anyone who might be finding times hard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad