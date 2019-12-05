BALOO: Loves fuss and attention. Someone around him mostly to focus on his training. Loves his treats.

RSPCA pets looking for a new home

Transform a life forever - cats, dogs and rabbits looking for a loving home today.

Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information.

OLAF, ANNA, ELSA and GERDA: Four kittens ready for their new home, someone around mostly.
CYAN & SIENNA: A very friendly pair who always greet you. Love treats and being hand fed.
CURTIS: Desperately waiting for his own home for Christmas. There must be someone who can love him.
BILLIE: Looking for her own home, could live with a neutered male companion. Large hutch and run.
