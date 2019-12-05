RSPCA pets looking for a new home Transform a life forever - cats, dogs and rabbits looking for a loving home today. Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information. OLAF, ANNA, ELSA and GERDA: Four kittens ready for their new home, someone around mostly. other Buy a Photo CYAN & SIENNA: A very friendly pair who always greet you. Love treats and being hand fed. other Buy a Photo CURTIS: Desperately waiting for his own home for Christmas. There must be someone who can love him. 0 Buy a Photo BILLIE: Looking for her own home, could live with a neutered male companion. Large hutch and run. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2