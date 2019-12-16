CURTIS: Hes already waited too long for his forever home. Come and meet him, he wont disappoint you. 0113 2536952

RSPCA pets looking for a new home

Transform a life forever -  cats and dogs looking for a loving home today.

Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information.

VERA: Came to the RSPCA heavily pregnant with her second litter. Will make a wonderful family member. 0113 2536952
VERA: Came to the RSPCA heavily pregnant with her second litter. Will make a wonderful family member. 0113 2536952
other
Buy a Photo
BALOO: Owner passed away. Currently in foster and loving every moment. Full of love to give you. 0113 2536952
BALOO: Owner passed away. Currently in foster and loving every moment. Full of love to give you. 0113 2536952
other
Buy a Photo
KITTENS: Four adorable eight-week-olds. Cheeky, full of mischief. Someone around mostly. 0113 2536952
KITTENS: Four adorable eight-week-olds. Cheeky, full of mischief. Someone around mostly. 0113 2536952
other
Buy a Photo
BILLY: His owner was taken ill. A big cuddly boy whose loves company, so needs someone around him. 0113 2536952
BILLY: His owner was taken ill. A big cuddly boy whose loves company, so needs someone around him. 0113 2536952
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2