TYLER: Can be a tad shy first off but a loving chap with lots to give, loves his comforts and treats.

RSPCA pets looking for a new home

Transform a life forever -  cats and dogs looking for a loving home today.

Contact the RSPCA on 0113 2536952 for further information.

HAMLET: A home where he wont be left. Experience in large breeds. Has a massive personality.
HENRIETTA: Young and playful. A tad shy until she knows you. Older children will suit her best.
TIGER: Wary at first but curiosity soon kicks in and then he will purr very loudly for you.
PIP: Active and energetic, a huge personality. Looking for an active home in a more rural area.
