RSPCA reveals shocking number of cats hurt by humans in West Yorkshire
Hundreds of cats were poisoned, shot, beaten and neglected by people in West Yorkshire last year, says an animal charity.
The RSPCA had 17,804 complaints about the treatment of cats in 2021, including 887 reports in West Yorkshire alone.
In one West Yorkshire case, a family cat was shot in an execution-style killing with a bullet fired to the back of her head and the pet’s body dumped in a carrier bag.
The charity also fears a recent boom in the kitten trade could see a worrying rise in unscrupulous breeders putting profits before welfare and could spell further cruelty to cats.
To help prevent suffering, the RSPCA has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, aiming to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raising awareness about how we can all work together to stamp out cruelty for good.