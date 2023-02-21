News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

RSPCA Wakefield's donation drive-thru to take place this Saturday

Wakefield’s RSPCA branch is gearing up for its latest fundraiser this weekend – a donation drive-thru event.

By Shawna Healey
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 2:28pm

The East Ardsley animal centre will host the drive-thru this Saturday (February 25) with animal-lovers encouraged to drop off items that will be sold in its charity shop in aid of animal welfare.

Cars are invited to drive into the shelter’s car park to hand in donations via a one-way system between 9am and noon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Simply drive into our animal centre car park, drop off your donations of unwanted items, and drive away.

Find out how you can help animals at the Wakefield RSPCA branch from the comfort of your own car.
Most Popular

"The items you donate will be sold in our charity shops and eBay store to raise money for the animals at our centre.

"We are also in need of items to use as prizes in our tombola games at our events. If anyone has any unwanted teddies or small gifts that they would like to donate for our popular tombolas, we would really appreciate it!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Disgraced former Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan released from jail
The next donation drive at RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District's Animal Centre in East Ardsley is happening on Saturday, February 25, from 9am to 12 noon.
RSPCAWakefield