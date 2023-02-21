The East Ardsley animal centre will host the drive-thru this Saturday (February 25) with animal-lovers encouraged to drop off items that will be sold in its charity shop in aid of animal welfare.

Cars are invited to drive into the shelter’s car park to hand in donations via a one-way system between 9am and noon.

A spokesperson said: “Simply drive into our animal centre car park, drop off your donations of unwanted items, and drive away.

Find out how you can help animals at the Wakefield RSPCA branch from the comfort of your own car.

"The items you donate will be sold in our charity shops and eBay store to raise money for the animals at our centre.

"We are also in need of items to use as prizes in our tombola games at our events. If anyone has any unwanted teddies or small gifts that they would like to donate for our popular tombolas, we would really appreciate it!”

