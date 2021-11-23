Ruby, 12, takes on walking challenge for hospital that treated her mum

Ruby (centre) dad Mark and family friends Sofia, Louise, Helen and Colin - along with Billy and Dennis the dogs.

In October last year, Faye Noon suffered 12 per cent burns after an accident with seven litres of cooking oil at her cafe in Castleford.

For over a year, she has been receiving treatment at Pinderfields Hospital, which she says has been a fantastic support during her recovery.

Faye said: "My accident was at the height of Covid. I was in a private room with only my husband, Mark, able to visit for just an hour a day.

"All the rooms had to TVs so they were very long, lonely days."

So, to help others, on November 14, Ruby walked from the family home near Castleford Academy to Pinderfields - a total of 8.7 miles.

The walk took three hours and Ruby raised a massive £900 - enough to buy a Smart TV for every room on the ward that cared for her mum.