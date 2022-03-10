Rugby club given approval for more floodlights

The pitch at Pontefract Rugby Club (Google Maps).

An application was submitted to erect four 15-metre-high masts, each to be fitted with three high-powered LED lights.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The floodlights are being earmarked for the western side of the existing rugby pitch.

There were no objections, but some concerns were raised about existing lights being left on and causing light pollution to nearby properties.