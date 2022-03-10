Rugby club given approval for more floodlights
Pontefract Rugby Club has successfully applied to build more floodlights at its ground on Moor Lane.
An application was submitted to erect four 15-metre-high masts, each to be fitted with three high-powered LED lights.
The floodlights are being earmarked for the western side of the existing rugby pitch.
There were no objections, but some concerns were raised about existing lights being left on and causing light pollution to nearby properties.
The planners said the application was acceptable before approving.