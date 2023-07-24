Rugby clubs to partner with Wakefield District Housing to boost awareness

Super League clubs Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, as well as Championship side Featherstone Rovers, will all display the WDH C are Link logo around their grounds and on social media for the 2023 season, in an attempt to raise awareness of schemes such as WDH Care Link.

WDH Care Link supports over 15,000 people across the Wakefield district, enabling them to enjoy independence in their own home.

The wide range of services help people of all ages, in any state of health, to live confidently in their own home, through a variety of packages to suit different personal needs and budgets.

WDH Care Link staff alongside their pitch side boards that will be in place at Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity (pictured)

Fans of the scheme say “it provides peace of mind through a 24-hour responder service with help available through the touch of a button”.

The scheme, and others like it, are vital to the local community, and WDH hopes the new promotion campaign will raise awareness of these for residents.

Care Link Manager, Kirsty Jewitt, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with all three rugby clubs for the 2023 season.

"As a key part of the Wakefield community, we’re happy to be combining our forces and helping promote the work that we do to a wider audience.

The boards will aim to promote the schemes WDH have available for the local community

"The opportunity allows us to advertise our services to more people and allows us to hopefully help more people stay comfortable and independent within their own home.”

Commercial Director of Castleford Tigers, Laura Kirk, said: “We’re really pleased to be working with WDH Care Link to help promote the vital work that they do in the areas surrounding Castleford and beyond to support individuals in becoming independent in their own homes – we know how important the services are to many of our fans and the wider community and we are looking forward to developing the relationship further this season and beyond”

Featherstone Rovers Chief Executive, Martin Vickers, added: "The Club and WDH share the same aspirations in ensuring we reach out to our local communities, and I firmly believe our partnership will help support the promotion of such an essential service as Care Link. I know within our Rovers Community we have players, staff, their families and volunteers around the Club who currently use these excellent services and we genuinely hope our partnership will spread the benefits of these services to our supporters across the Wakefield District."

