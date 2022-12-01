Rob, who lives with motor neurone disease (MND), will appear on CBeebies on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Rob uses a computer to communicate after being diagnosed with MND in December 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will read the story using an eye controlled computer, which recreates the words into a version of Rob’s own voice, allowing him to retain his native Yorkshire accent.

Rob appears on CBeebies on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

He reads ‘Tilda Tries Again’ by Tom Percival about a young girl who finds that one day her world is turned topsy-turvy, nothing feels right and things that were once easy now seem incredibly challenging. The story explores how Tilda can discover a new way to approach her problems and believe in herself.

Rob said: "I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone. Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family."

Rob was accompanied into the CBeebies studio by his wife Lindsey and two of their children, seven-year-old Maya and three-year-old Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children directed their daddy from the TV gallery, counting down and shouting ‘action’ when the cameras were rolling.