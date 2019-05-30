Runners dig deep at National Coal Mining Museum's Caphouse Colliery Coal Race

They each lugged sacks of coal ranging in weight from 5kg to 50kg along an 800-metre course in a gruelling race between the former Overton colliery and Hope Pit at the museum site.

Separate races were held on Saturday for men, women, youths and children.

1. Tradition Separate races were held on Saturday for men, women, youths and children. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Runner Each runner lugged sacks of coal ranging in weight from 5kg to 50kg along an 800-metre course. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. All ages Runners in the kids race who took part in the event. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Heavy load The men's race was tough in the warm weather. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more