Runners dig deep at National Coal Mining Museum's Caphouse Colliery Coal Race
Hardy runners tested their mettle at the National Coal Mining Museum in this year’s Caphouse Colliery Coal Race.
They each lugged sacks of coal ranging in weight from 5kg to 50kg along an 800-metre course in a gruelling race between the former Overton colliery and Hope Pit at the museum site.
Separate races were held on Saturday for men, women, youths and children.
