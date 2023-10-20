Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Safeguarding concerns also have been raised over claims it has already led to an increase in drug use and anti-social behaviour in Knottingley.

A landowner has applied to Wakefield Council to turn the garden of a property on Womersley Road into a park home for 12 static caravans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application is ‘part retrospective’, as six caravans are already in place at the site.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A landowner has applied to turn the garden of a property on Womersley Road, Knottingley, into a park home for 12 static caravans.

The applicant, Charlie Wilson, also wants permission to demolish pig sheds on the land to allow for a further six caravans.

The council has received 109 objections since the plan was submitted in August.

West Yorkshire Police say it will contravene the Crime and Disorder Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An objection by police liaison officer Lisa Reardon says: “The NPT (neighbourhood police team) are aware of anti-social behaviour problems, such as vehicles driving at speed, nuisance noise and burning of rubbish.”

Wakefield Council has received more than 100 objections since the plan was submitted in August.

The objection also refers to an incident when Womersley Road was ‘gridlocked’ as static caravans were moved onto the site without warning.

Ms Reardon said: “An officer was sat in traffic trying to attend a call, and had to detour to be able to carry out duties due to the queues of traffic.

“The proposal to add more caravans within the site is likely to create the same traffic problems, which is concerning, since this road serves local residents and the nearby business units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The placement of 12 caravans within the rear garden is likely to change the nature of the use from a private garden space to a busy communal site.

“There is potential of noise from the occupants of the caravans or any visitors to the site during the day or night.”

The manager of a nearby children’s home said there are ‘serious safeguarding concerns’ about the park.

The objection says: “The young people we look after are very vulnerable and have come from very neglectful and traumatic backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They should not have to see the things that are going on in that caravan site.

“For starters, there is the anti-social behaviour, the screaming and shouting, the swearing, the threats, the physical violence, and the drug use.

“Nobody would want this in their neighbourhood but certainly not by a children’s home.”

The manager also said an Ofsted inspector expressed concerns about the site during a recent visit, adding: “I do not feel there is anything positive to be said about the caravan site, and planning permission should not be granted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An objection by a member of the public says: “My parents live here and I visit regularly.

“The road is absolute chaos with cars and motorbikes flying up and down at all different times obviously doing drug runs.

“The site itself is an absolute eyesore and I suspect does not meet fire and safety regulations.”

Another objector said: “People work hard on Womersley Road to keep their houses and gardens tidy so it’s wrong we should have to put up with this disgrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wakefield Council, I implore you to close this site down immediately and save Womersley Road residents and the community further upset and anxiety that this is causing.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Mr Wilson says the caravans will be similar to those at established park home sites.

The document says: “It is intended that the caravans will be sited on a permanent basis, for rent only, and on a 12-month rolling contract, to people on the social housing spectrum but who are unable to find affordable accommodation either through the council or a housing association.”

Five people have made comments in favour of the scheme.

One comment from a resident of the park says: “Since moving into Womersley Road my mental health issues have eased as it is peaceful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My neighbours have all become like family. We all get on and developed really good friendships.

“When police have come to the yard there has been no reason for them to attend and informed us that they have had anonymous calls.”

A comment from a ‘potential tenant’ says: “The site itself is lovely, peaceful, well-ordered, and feels a safe environment to reside, for a person of any age or gender.