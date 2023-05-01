The work to manage vegetation between the two railway stations will reduce the risk of trees falling onto the tracks, and of the infamous ‘leaves on the line’ which causes significant delays for train passengers.

Teams have been working closely with an independent ecologist to ensure that the impact of the work on the environment is minimal.

The area will be thoroughly checked to see if nesting birds and protected species are present before the vegetation is cleared.

Work clearing trees and vegetation between Outwood and Leeds train station is set to begin.

The project will begin this month (May 2023) and will continue until March 2024, and any trees that pose a risk will be cut-back or removed.

Richard Cunningham, senior asset engineer for Network Rail’s North and East Route, said: “With 20,000 miles of track and millions of trees growing on the lineside, managing vegetation on the railway is one of our most important safety issues.

“We realise that removing trees and vegetation can impact local communities, however this work is vital to reduce the risks that trees and overgrown vegetation can pose to the railway, including damaging overhead lines, passing trains and obscuring signals.

"Adverse weather conditions can cause trees to fall onto the tracks, causing thousands of hours of disruption for passengers every year, so this work is essential in order to maintain a safe and reliable railway.

The work to cut back vegetation from the railway lines is expected to take 12 months to complete.

“I would encourage anybody with questions to attend one of our information events, either in-person or online and we will be more than happy to explain our plans in detail.”

A public information event is being held so that residents can come and find out more about this work. This will be held at Dewsbury Road Community Hub and Library, 190 Dewsbury Road, Leeds, LS11 6PF on Monday, May 15 between 5.30pm and 6.45pm.

And a virtual event will also be held via Microsoft Teams Live on Wednesday, May 17 between 5.30pm and 6.15pm. To join, visit: https://bit.ly/3maA74C