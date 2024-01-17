News you can trust since 1852
Samaritans hold 'Brew Monday' event at Wakefield Westgate

A group of Samaritans volunteers spent a few early morning hours at Wakefield Westgate Station on Monday, January 15, reputedly the most depressing day of the year. They aimed to rebrand the day from Blue Monday to Brew Monday with banners, bunting, tea bags and talking.
By Philip ToczekContributor
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
“Brew Monday” tea bags were distributed to encourage train travellers to sit down with a friend, family member or colleague, have a cuppa, and chat about feelings to help cheer up someone’s day.

The volunteers also advised people that there’s always a Samaritan to talk to (anytime and free from any phone on 116123) even when it’s dark and wintry.

Steph, Wakefield Samaritans outreach co-ordinator, said: “It was lovely to have a quick chat to people as they started their day.”

Jennifer, co-director at the Wakefield Samaritans Branch, said: “It’s important that people know we’re ready to answer their calls whenever they might need us.”