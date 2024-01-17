Samaritans hold 'Brew Monday' event at Wakefield Westgate
“Brew Monday” tea bags were distributed to encourage train travellers to sit down with a friend, family member or colleague, have a cuppa, and chat about feelings to help cheer up someone’s day.
The volunteers also advised people that there’s always a Samaritan to talk to (anytime and free from any phone on 116123) even when it’s dark and wintry.
Steph, Wakefield Samaritans outreach co-ordinator, said: “It was lovely to have a quick chat to people as they started their day.”
Jennifer, co-director at the Wakefield Samaritans Branch, said: “It’s important that people know we’re ready to answer their calls whenever they might need us.”