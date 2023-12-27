News you can trust since 1852
Sandal accident: Tragedy as young man dies in Wakefield motorbike crash

A 21-year-old man has died after a motorbike crash in Wakefield.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 27th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 08:29 GMT
He was riding a motorbike which hit a tree on Chevet Lane in Sandal on Saturday morning.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They were called at 8.18am and say the man had been traveling from the Barnsley area to Wakefield when the crash happened.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happenedPolice want to hear from anyone who saw what happened
The road was shut while investigations were carried out.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101.

They can also contact officers but visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 409 of December 23.

