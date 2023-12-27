Sandal accident: Tragedy as young man dies in Wakefield motorbike crash
A 21-year-old man has died after a motorbike crash in Wakefield.
He was riding a motorbike which hit a tree on Chevet Lane in Sandal on Saturday morning.
Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
They were called at 8.18am and say the man had been traveling from the Barnsley area to Wakefield when the crash happened.
The road was shut while investigations were carried out.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101.
They can also contact officers but visiting www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 409 of December 23.