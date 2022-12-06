The jolly man himself will head to Outwood Memorial Hall on Tuesday, December 6 and Stanley Community Centre, Wakefield, on Wednesday, December 7.

Free roundabout rides for children will be available from 5pm with Santa arriving from the North Pole on his sleigh at 6pm.

The event has been organised by local Labour councillors, Coun Lynn Masterman, Coun Jack Hemingway and Coun Matthew Morley, Move Ahead (Wakefield) and Moorhouse Action Group.

Santa is making an early visit to children in the Stanley and Outwood areas of Wakefield this week. Photo: Getty Images

Coun Matthew Morley wrote on social media: “I am really pleased that the local councillors for Stanley and Outwood have come together again to organise the Santa events again.

“These two events are completely free and are really good nights.”

Family’s will have an opportunity to take a picture with Father Christmas and all children will receive a free small gift.

Stalls selling gifts for the big day will also be available.