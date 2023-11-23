News you can trust since 1852
Santa, lanterns and carols - Light up for Christmas this weekend at the National Coal Mining Museum

It’s going to be a magical time for visitors at the National Coal Mining Museum with a bumper weekend of festive fun.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
Santa returns to collect coal for his stockings this weekend and to kick off his grotto meetings with lucky visitors underground.

Starting tomorrow (Friday, November 24), the weekend will include choir performances, festive treats, crafts and lantern making ready for Sunday’s unmissable lantern parade.

There will also be lots of food and drinks available.

Santa is back at the National Coal Mining Museum this weekend.Santa is back at the National Coal Mining Museum this weekend.
Santa is back at the National Coal Mining Museum this weekend.
Here’s what happening:

Friday November 24

Makers’ Shed – Lantern Making Workshops – Learning Space @ The Hub

Living History Performances – Parkinson’s Yard, Mining Lives Gallery @ The Hub

Sparky’s Light Up Trail @ The Hub

4.45pm – Choir @ Pit Yard

5.30pm – Brass Band @ Pit Yard

6pm – Light Up starts and Santa Arrives

6.30pm – Photo opportunities with Santa

6.45pm – Brass Band

8pm – Site closes.

Saturday November 25

10am – Site Opens and Santa Underground sessions begin

Makers’ Shed – Lantern Making Workshops – Learning Space @ The Hub

Living History Performances – Parkinson’s Yard, Mining Lives Gallery @ The Hub

Sparky’s Light Up Trail @ The Hub

1pm – 4.45pm – Brass Band performances @ Pit Yard

4pm – Light Up of buildings

6pm – Site closes.

Sunday November 26

10am – Site Opens and Santa Underground sessions begin

Makers’ Shed – Lantern Making Workshops – Learning Space @ The Hub (until 3:30pm)

Living History Performances – Parkinson’s Yard, Mining Lives Gallery @ The Hub

Sparky’s Light Up Trail @ The Hub

1pm – 4pm – Brass Band performances @ Pit Yard

3.30pm – Lantern pick-up opens @ Hope Pit

4pm – Light Up of buildings

4.15pm – Carols @ Hope Pit

5pm – Lantern Parade led by Brass Band

5.30pm – Brass Band @ Pit Yard

6pm – Fire artist performance @ Pit Yard

8pm – Site closes.

Times may change. For more information visit the National Coal Mining Museum website here.

