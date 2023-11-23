Santa, lanterns and carols - Light up for Christmas this weekend at the National Coal Mining Museum
Santa returns to collect coal for his stockings this weekend and to kick off his grotto meetings with lucky visitors underground.
Starting tomorrow (Friday, November 24), the weekend will include choir performances, festive treats, crafts and lantern making ready for Sunday’s unmissable lantern parade.
There will also be lots of food and drinks available.
Here’s what happening:
Friday November 24
Makers’ Shed – Lantern Making Workshops – Learning Space @ The Hub
Living History Performances – Parkinson’s Yard, Mining Lives Gallery @ The Hub
Sparky’s Light Up Trail @ The Hub
4.45pm – Choir @ Pit Yard
5.30pm – Brass Band @ Pit Yard
6pm – Light Up starts and Santa Arrives
6.30pm – Photo opportunities with Santa
6.45pm – Brass Band
8pm – Site closes.
Saturday November 25
10am – Site Opens and Santa Underground sessions begin
Makers’ Shed – Lantern Making Workshops – Learning Space @ The Hub
Living History Performances – Parkinson’s Yard, Mining Lives Gallery @ The Hub
Sparky’s Light Up Trail @ The Hub
1pm – 4.45pm – Brass Band performances @ Pit Yard
4pm – Light Up of buildings
6pm – Site closes.
Sunday November 26
10am – Site Opens and Santa Underground sessions begin
Makers’ Shed – Lantern Making Workshops – Learning Space @ The Hub (until 3:30pm)
Living History Performances – Parkinson’s Yard, Mining Lives Gallery @ The Hub
Sparky’s Light Up Trail @ The Hub
1pm – 4pm – Brass Band performances @ Pit Yard
3.30pm – Lantern pick-up opens @ Hope Pit
4pm – Light Up of buildings
4.15pm – Carols @ Hope Pit
5pm – Lantern Parade led by Brass Band
5.30pm – Brass Band @ Pit Yard
6pm – Fire artist performance @ Pit Yard
8pm – Site closes.
Times may change. For more information visit the National Coal Mining Museum website here.