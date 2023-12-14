Santa Radio welcomes back Chris 'Kammy' Kamara for special Christmas broadcast

Santa Radio is very excited about Christmas 2023!

Broadcast from Wakefield's mini North Pole and back for a third year, Kammy has recorded another show called ‘Have yourself a Kammy Little Christmas’.

The show will feature Kammy’s favourite Christmas songs, along with a sackful of his own.

Now in it’s eighth year and with over 400,000 iOS Apps downloaded, Santa Radio is increasing in audience and hours listened.

Also, new for 2023, on the website you can now generate instant personalised messages from Santa ready to download in under five seconds.

Hosted by Santa himself, Santa Radio is described as the most interactive Christmas Radio station on the planet.

Kammy’s hour festive special will be broadcast on Christmas Eve at 12pm.

The commercial-free online station features Christmas music, listener interaction and celebrity messages.