A Santa parade will be visiting Junction 32 Shopping Outlet and Xscape in the run up to Christmas.

The jolly fellow himself will be flying in from the North Pole for a pre-Christmas chat with children, who will also be able to meet guest characters, take part in the free parade and have a photo with Santa (for a £2 donation).

The parade will start outside M&S at Junction 32 at 4.30pm on Friday, December 6.