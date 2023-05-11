'SAS: Who Dares Wins' finalist Faye dares you to get Pretty Muddy for Cancer Research UK

Faye Banks, 44, who lost both her parents to cancer, is now daring people across West Yorkshire to join her and get muddy and help save lives.

Super fit Faye, who is originallly from Pontefract and is a former student of Castleford College, has been chosen to launch Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy - mud-splattered obstacle courses - reminding us that everyone can join in this fun challenge, whatever their fitness level, and that you certainly don’t need to be in training for the SAS to take part!

Entries are still open for Leeds Pretty Muddy which is this Saturday, May 13 at Temple Newsam Park and then at Wakefield Thornes Park on Sunday, June 18.

There is also the chance for boys and girls aged five to 12 to take part in Pretty Muddy Kids - their own version of the fun event. And at the same venues, there is the option to do the traditional Race for Life 5k and 10k.

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter.

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and The Humber and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Award-winning Faye, who is one of the top female engineers in the UK, will be taking part in memory of her parents.

Mum-of-two Faye was only two when her dad died, and 23 when she lost her mum to cancer.

“The impact of losing both parents to cancer was traumatic for me and it is something I am still grieving about today,” Faye said.

"That’s why I am so passionate about the work Cancer Research UK does, because I do want this disease eliminating.

“For me, it was a tough physical and mental challenge spending two weeks being tested in the demanding Vietnam Jungle to complete SAS: Who Dares Wins, but I imagine it was nothing compared to what people with cancer are often faced with.

"And unlike Vietnam, the Pretty Muddy mud and obstacles at Temple Newsam will feel like a walk in the park, with the laugher and smiles of people having fun doing something so meaningful for others, with everyone a winner, with a medal at the end.

“I am proud to have supported Cancer Research UK for many years now. Only a few weeks ago I ran another London Marathon for the charity and now can’t wait to take part in my first Pretty Muddy.

"My hope is that the research they do will give the best chance for my children to grow up without losing anyone close to them and be able live long lives with out the fear of cancer.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

All obstacles on the Pretty Muddy course are designed with fun in mind and participants are free to skip past any which they don’t want to do. Obstacles include a scramble net, tunnels to crawl through, a mud pit, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant inflatable slide into a mud pool as a finale.

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, Nicki Embleton, said: “We are grateful to Faye for her support and for her to remind everyone that taking part in Race for Life events is something that anybody can achieve, you don’t have to be super fit to do it and everyone who crosses the line is a winner.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across West Yorkshire to dare to get muddy, have fun and help raise funds for life-saving research at Pretty Muddy. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“We’ve seen survival rates in the UK double in the last forty years thanks to the tireless efforts of researchers, but this can only happen with the continued support of fundraisers up and down the country.

“Together we can bring about a future free from the fear of cancer. So we’re asking people across the county: Who will you Race for?”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer - including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.