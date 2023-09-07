Saturday likely to be hottest day of 2023, according to Met Office - when will temperatures drop?
September’s delayed heatwave is likely to peak this weekend with temperatures set to soar as high as 30C, according to the Met Office.
Forecasters say Saturday is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far.
An amber heat warning issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for most parts of England is set to remain in place until Sunday evening at 9pm.
It means that impacts are likely to be felt across the health service, with those aged above 65 or those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular disease at greater risk, - potentially putting more stress under the NHS.
The heatwave has been sparked by tropical storms pushing a high pressure system over the UK, with the jet stream having moved to the north and bending into what is known as an “omega blocking pattern”.
Temperatures have risen this high before in September in the past - but it is unusual for the heat to last so long.
Here’s the forecast for Wakefield over the coming days:
Thursday PM
Temperatures have hit 28C today and the hot, muggy weather will remain into the evening, dropping to 17C in the early hours of tomorrow.
Friday
There will some mist to start the day with temperatures reaching 21C by 12noon and 26C by 5pm. There will be another warm night with temperatures staying at around 20C towards midnight.
Saturday
Another hot day with temperatures reaching 29C by the afternoon. Remaining warm throughout the evening.
Sunday
Heavy, thundery, showers are forecast for Sunday with highs of 24C.
Cloudier Monday with outbreaks of showery, possibly thundery, rain moving southwards.