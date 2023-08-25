Simon Lightwood MP, along with Coun Margaret Isherwood, Coun David Pickersgill and Coun Betty Rhodes, are now urging the Post Office to take action so local residents have access to services.

Following the resignation of the postmaster, the New Scarborough Post Office on Alverthrope Road, will close for good on Saturday, September 16.

Mr Lightwood said: “New Scarborough Post Office is an essential part of the local community. It’s a valuable asset to the area and is relied upon by local residents and businesses.

"If the Post Office cannot ensure that provision in the area will continue, it will be a huge blow to the area and to the services that many people rely on, especially those who do not have their own transport, or are less able to get about.

"I urge the Post Office to take action to ensure that local residents have access to Post Office services."

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The Postmaster for New Scarborough has resigned and the branch will be closing on Saturday, September 16 at 6pm.

"The nearest alternative branch is 0.9 miles away at Dewsbury Road and two further branches within 1.4 miles at Kirkgate and Wakefield.

“Post Office s facing a particularly challenging period, as are other high street retailers. The impact of rising costs, inflation, and restrictions on our funding from Government mean that while we will always look to reopen branches when they close, we cannot commit to doing so in every instance.