Save the date: Prince of Wales Hospice releases its calendar of upcoming events

The Prince of Wales Hospice has launched its events calendar for 2024 with a number of experiences for members of the public to get involved in, all while raising money to support its vital work.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 17th Feb 2024, 14:00 GMT
Every year The Prince of Wales Hospice hosts a variety of events to bring the community together and raise much needed funds for patient care, and this year is no different.

With events ranging from a Mother’s Day Tea to a Pontefract 10K or a Corporate Golf Day, there’s something for everyone to take part in for a good cause.

A full list of events is available online at pwh.org.uk/events, where bookings can be made for the year’s upcoming events.

