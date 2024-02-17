Save the date: Prince of Wales Hospice releases its calendar of upcoming events

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year The Prince of Wales Hospice hosts a variety of events to bring the community together and raise much needed funds for patient care, and this year is no different.

With events ranging from a Mother’s Day Tea to a Pontefract 10K or a Corporate Golf Day, there’s something for everyone to take part in for a good cause.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...