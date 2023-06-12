News you can trust since 1852
Some of the entries in this year's Stanley Scarecrow Festival. (Photos Scott Merrylees)Some of the entries in this year's Stanley Scarecrow Festival. (Photos Scott Merrylees)
Scarecrow invasion! 17 photos from Sandal Scarecrow Festival 2023

The days of all scarecrows looking like Worzel Gummidge are long gone, as our pictures of this year’s Sandal Scarecrow Festival show.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

The sun was shining over the weekend as the village held its annual event – with this year’s theme being Sandal Heroes Scarecrows.

From Hulk and Iron Man to the late Queen Elizabeth II, people of all ages worked hard on their entries.

The overall winner for 2023 was the Ashgrove Care Home for their Super Grandparents featuring Noris and Doris.

The judges were particularly impressed with the stories of their war time exploits and how these were passed on down the generations.

SCA Chairman, Les Goddard, presented the John Harrison memorial trophy to staff at the care home.

The runner up was The Rescuers by the Sandal Hall Close Street Crew with third place going to the Sykes family for their Captain Underpants.

Hulk paid a visit to this year's festival.

1. Don't make him angry!

Hulk paid a visit to this year's festival.

Photo Sales
People were able to leave their dad's name for this special dad's entry.

2. For the dads

People were able to leave their dad's name for this special dad's entry.

Photo Sales
A poem for parents.

3. Parents

A poem for parents.

Photo Sales
Messages for very special mums.

4. One for the mums

Messages for very special mums.

Photo Sales
