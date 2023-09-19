Scarecrows invade Walton for 7th annual village festival

Walton village was invaded by scarecrows at the weekend for two days of family fun.

The 7th annual scarecrow festival showcased the talents of local folk with many villagers getting creative with their displays with the theme for 2023 being ‘Great Britons’.

Proceeds from the weekend will help fund Walton’s Christmas Trees and Light Switch On event in December.

Take a look at some of the fabulous photos from this year’s event.

