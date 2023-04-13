The eight-year-old is preparing to cycle 127-miles over three days to raise much needed funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after her grandad, Brian, was diagnosed with the condition.

Scarlette, a Year 4 student at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, will embark on the journey alongside her stepdad, Gareth, cycling a route that will run beside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, starting in Leeds on Saturday, April 29 and finishing on Monday, May 1 in Liverpool.

Leigh, Scarlette’s mum, said: “This has affected Brian’s life massively and it’s devastating to see. He has always been so fit, enjoying running, swimming and cycling.

"These are now things he can no longer enjoy. These are things he should’ve been doing in his well- deserved retirement, not this. Life is so cruel.”

Grandad Brian said he is extremely proud of his granddaughter.

"The support for her cycle ride has exceeded all expectations,” he said. I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all their kind donations.”

Scarlette has already raised 90 per cent of her fundraising target of £2,250, which will go to MND Association, a charity which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Donations can be made via Scarlette’s JustGiving page.

