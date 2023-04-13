News you can trust since 1852
Scarlette, 8, to take on epic challenge for Grandad with MND

Wakefield schoolgirl Scarlette Clough will be taking on an epic challenge to raise money for a charity very close to her heart.

By Leanne Clare
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The eight-year-old is preparing to cycle 127-miles over three days to raise much needed funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after her grandad, Brian, was diagnosed with the condition.

Scarlette, a Year 4 student at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, will embark on the journey alongside her stepdad, Gareth, cycling a route that will run beside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, starting in Leeds on Saturday, April 29 and finishing on Monday, May 1 in Liverpool.

Leigh, Scarlette’s mum, said: “This has affected Brian’s life massively and it’s devastating to see. He has always been so fit, enjoying running, swimming and cycling.

Scarlette, a Year 4 student at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, will embark on the journey alongside her stepdad, Gareth
Scarlette, a Year 4 student at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, will embark on the journey alongside her stepdad, Gareth
"These are now things he can no longer enjoy. These are things he should’ve been doing in his well- deserved retirement, not this. Life is so cruel.”

Grandad Brian said he is extremely proud of his granddaughter.

"The support for her cycle ride has exceeded all expectations,” he said. I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for all their kind donations.”

Scarlette has already raised 90 per cent of her fundraising target of £2,250, which will go to MND Association, a charity which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Wakefield schoolgirl Scarlette Clough will be taking on an epic challenge to raise money for a charity very close to her heart.
Wakefield schoolgirl Scarlette Clough will be taking on an epic challenge to raise money for a charity very close to her heart.

Donations can be made via Scarlette’s JustGiving page.

