Scavenger hunt 'with a twist' planned to raise money for Wakefield Hospice and Cancer Research

The Get Lost Challenge on Saturday, October 1 sees around six teams of people being taken, blindfolded, to a mystery starting point up to eight miles away from Ossett and then charged with the task of making their way to the Park Tavern in Ossett in time for a fundraising charity night.

Along the way they are expected to pick up random listed items and collect cash donations for the charities.

Each item gathered, the amount of money collected and the speed in which they make it back to Ossett will earn them points and the chance to win the Get Lost trophy.

Hoping not to get too lost but to raise lots of money for charity, from left, Gareth and Bernie James plus Helen and Sean OBrien.

Taking part in the event are the O’Brien family – Sean, Helen, Jude and Sam – plus their friends Gareth, Bernie, Bella and Ewan James.

Sean is a support worker for Sustain, a housing related support service that aims to prevent homelessness, who are sponsoring his team to the tune of £50 from funds they’ve raised through recycling old clothes.

He said: “We will need to be resourceful as we will be dropped off with only one phone, for safety reasons, and no money and won’t know where we are to start with.

“I’ve done this sort of thing before but the focus then was on getting back to base as quickly as possible.

This time we will need to take our time in order to get as many of the listed items as possible and to raise as much money as we can along the way. Hopefully we will be able to do all that and make it back in four or five hours.”

Organiser of the event, and former landlady of the Park Tavern, Janet Shaw, said: “We did this event quite a few years ago and we would like to do it again to put the Park Tavern back on the map and raise money for two great causes, Wakefield Hospice and Cancer Research UK."