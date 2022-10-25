The six teams raised £2400 through the inventive Get Lost Challenge which will be split between Wakefield Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

The competitors were taken to a mystery point eight miles away from Ossett and had to find their way back to the Park Tavern for a fundraising charity night.

Along the way they were tasked with picking random items and collecting cash donations, earning points and the change to win the Get Lost trophy

Lin Rogers, Matilda Kellet and Suzanne Stead were among the teams that took part in the charity scavenger hunt. The trio were runners up in collecting the most money on the day.

The winners of the challenge were three teenage girls led by Olivia Glazebrook. The team raised £283 in their collection buckets and picked up all but one all random items.

Organiser of the event, Janet Shaw, said: “We raised £2400 through our Get Lost Challenge and the winners of the fundraiser were a group of three 17-year-old girls led by Olivia Glazebrook. The winners of the most money sponsored were the O’ Brien family, friends, colleagues and St Ignatius church who raised approximately £1,000.”

A spokesperson for the Park Tavern said: “We’re still blown away by the turn out and the staggering sum raised. Thank you so much to Janet for organising the whole event. It went off without a hitch.

"Thank you to Chris Shortland who hosted the event, everyone who took part, our staff and our regulars who joined us for the evening.”

Teenagers Millie, Jade and Olivia collected the most money on the day.