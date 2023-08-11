Plans to build 135 homes at City Fields looks set to be given the go-ahead.

The proposal is the first of a series of developments on Wakefield-Council owned land.

The local authority has submitted the application with a view to selling the site to a developer to complete the project.

The scheme includes a range of two, three and four-bed properties on a six-hectares of grassland off Neil Fox Way.

The site is close to The Lodge housing development which has recently been completed by Miller Homes.

The plan includes 41 affordable homes for renting or shared ownership.

Existing paths that cross the site will be retained and improved.

Fifteen objections to the plan have been made,

Residents living nearby have raised concerns over the impact of construction traffic.

Other objections relate to fears over flooding and loss of wildlife habitats.

An objection of the council’s planning website states: “This will cause further disruption for years to come in relation to increase in traffic, noise pollution and impact on the lack of services within City Fields.

“There should be no secondary access through The Lodge.

“This is a small development on which the roadway has only just been completed.

“Vehicle access will in effect become a rat run.

“Neil Fox Way is already a traffic nightmare, increasing all the time and it must be questioned how much more this road can take.”

Council officers have recommended the scheme be approved.

A report says: “The detailed design and layout of the scheme would result in a high standard of housing environment by virtue of the proposed layout, scale, design and landscaping that would protect the amenity of existing residents.

“The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in principle and, subject to the imposition of planning conditions, there are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.”