Scheme to improve the external appearance of shops in Wakefield city centre has been expanded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cathedral Square Shop Improvement Grant Scheme offers businesses on Bread Street, Cross Square and Little Westgate up to £12,000 to improve the frontage of shops.

The scheme aims to improve the area and help support a vibrant place for independent businesses to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cathedral Square project, part of the Council’s City Centre Masterplan, will also create a larger central point in the city centre, with new spaces for outdoor events and improved pedestrian links.

The Cathedral Square Shop Improvement Grant Scheme offers businesses on Bread Street, Cross Square and Little Westgate up to £12,000 to improve the frontage of shops.

The project includes the demolition of two buildings to widen the square and offer better views of Wakefield Cathedral.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “The Cathedral Square project is just one of the ways we are making Wakefield more enticing to visitors. That is why we are covering all the bases with great looking shops to complement the new outdoor space.

“The expansion of the grant scheme shows our commitment to supporting businesses in the city centre. I encourage everyone that is eligible to apply for a grant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grants can be used for external improvements, including repairing, or restoring a traditional façade, new or improved signage, and security improvements.

The grant scheme, initially launched to businesses on Bread Street, has now been widened.

The Cathedral Square project, including the shop improvement grant scheme, is part of Wakefield’s £24.1m Towns Deal from the Government. Funding for this project expires on March 31, 2026.