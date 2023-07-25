To help tackle holiday hunger, Morrisions across the district are asking its customers to buy ‘pick-up packs’ or food parcels which will be donated to food banks over the next couple of weeks.

The food parcels cost between £1 and £5 and contain a mix of food products that have been requested by local food bank based on their individual needs.

Wakefield Street Kitchen, Stepping Stones Baby Bank, and Wrenthorpe Kirkhamgate Assist are among the food banks benefiting from the drive.

Morrisons in Wakefield are pushing for food bank donations to help tackle holiday hunger.

The packs are the brainchild of Morrisons’ colleague Michelle Leary from Basingstoke, who noticed that customers struggled with what to donate to food banks.

Customers can easily pick one up at the start of their shop and pay for it at the till with the rest of their shopping. The pack is then put aside and collected by volunteers working for the food bank.

Morrisions Dewsbury Road community champion, Beverley ‘Bev’ Kelly, said: “These ‘pick-up packs’ are essential for the food banks as they are filled with none perishable groceries and toiletries.

“At the moment we are supplying these packs to Wrenthorpe Kirkhamgate Assist Foodbank, Wakefield Street Kitchen and Stepping Stones Baby Bank. We also supply toiletries to most of the other food banks in Wakefield.”

The Mayoress of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard, purchased five food parcels which will be donated to local food banks.

The Mayoress of Wakefield, Councillor Josie Pritchard, has supported the supermarket’s push for donations.

Writing on social media, the Mayoress said: “I visited Morrisions on Dewsbury Road to meet their community champion, Bev.

"Bev is an absolute star, she works with loads of community groups, helping those less fortunate. Morrisons donate a lot to charities and local community groups so they can raise vital funds to keep the services going.

"One of the initiatives she works on is putting packs together for food banks, only putting in what they really need. Customers can then purchase these packs to donate to the food banks. Whilst I was there I purchased five packs to donate.

"The prices start from just over a £1 up to £5. If you can help please do make a purchase.”