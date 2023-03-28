News you can trust since 1852
Schoolboy climbs 200 mountains before 9th birthday alongside dad who is waiting for two knee replacements

A Normanton schoolboy has completed his mission to climb 200 mountains before he reached the age of nine.

By James Carney
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:25 BST

Charlie Batham had climbed Yorkshire’s Three Peaks at the age of five with the help of his committed dad, Paul – who is waiting to have both his knees replaced – and had ticked-off 100 peaks just four months after his seventh birthday

The enthusiastic eight-year-old’s achievements have also given him the time to engage in another hobby – bringing home the skeletons of animals found along the way, cleaning them up and putting them on display in the family attic.

Dad Paul admits there’s a “macabre” aspect to it but says former the Lee Brigg Infant and Nursery School pupil is as keenly into forensics and zooarchaeology as hiking.

8 year old Charlie Batham has climbed over 200 mountains with his dad Paul. Picture Scott Merrylees
Paul, 54, said: “After he got to the top of the last peak he was happy he got there but it was just water off a duck's back, like he thought ‘what are we doing next?’.

“He has every intention of carrying on, without a doubt, and he has turned it into something else – if he can find some bones of animals he will try to reconstruct them.

"He is fascinated with forensics. It's like he's started his own museum.”

The pair, from Altofts Lodge Drive, are often joined by mum Donna, 53.

Some of the collection Charlie has brought back from his adventures. Picture Scott Merrylees
Paul has had several operations on his knees and “pushes the pain barrier” on family expeditions but said his doctors told him keeping his legs active would do him no harm.

Asked if he would have preferred his son to enjoy a less physically strenuous hobby, Paul said: “No, to be honest I've always loved being outdoors and for us both to do it together, or all three of us, and spend time is brilliant.

"It really is quality time, it's not sitting in front of TV, or the Xbox or Playstation. We have lots of conversations while walking that I probably would never have at home.”

Undeterred by lockdown, Charlie, who is now a pupil at Altofts Junior School, climbed the height of Mount Snowden by walking up and down his stairs during the pandemic.

And an earlier climbing expedition raised £1,000 that paid for a climbing wall at his school.

