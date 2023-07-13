News you can trust since 1852
Schoolboy Freddie, 7, raises £2K for Wakefield Hospice in memory of his dad

A seven-year-old Wakefield schoolboy has blown everyone away with his heartfelt fundraising in memory of his dad, who passed away just over three months ago.
By Shawna Healey
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST- 2 min read

Freddie Rigby, from Stanley, has raised over £2,000 for Wakefield Hospice through sponsorship for the Memory Walk, due to take place this Saturday, in memory of his beloved dad, Tom, who passed away on April 6.

Freddie and his mum, Charlotte and grandad, Rob, will be walking five miles in memory of Tom, who received palliative care at the hospice for bowel cancer.

Tom was initially taken into the hospice in January for pain management and rehabilitation and was later discharged.

Freddie will walk five miles as part of Wakefield Hospice's memory walk on Saturday in memory of his dad.Freddie will walk five miles as part of Wakefield Hospice's memory walk on Saturday in memory of his dad.
But, shortly afterwards, he was readmitted to start his end of life care and passed away peacefully.

In the six weeks between admissions, Tom wanted to give back to the charity and made an awareness video detailing some of the work the hospice provides to both the patients and families.

And on both occasions, the kind hospice staff would also look after Freddie and his two-year-old brother, Jude, treating them to ice creams and toys – which is one of the reasons why Freddie wants to continue his dad’s legacy by fundraising for the hospice.

Charlotte said: “Freddie is phenomenal.

Freddie has been training for the five mile memory walk.Freddie has been training for the five mile memory walk.
"He has blown me away with his thirst for fundraising and how eager he was to sign up for his first fundraising event.

"It is just over three months since Tom passed away and I feel this has been something Freddie has thrown himself into and has been something to focus on.

"Everyone around him, all our family and friends, have been so supportive and are cheering him on, which is just so lovely to see.

"He is one very loved young boy.

Tom, Charlotte, Freddie, and his two-year-old brother, Jude.Tom, Charlotte, Freddie, and his two-year-old brother, Jude.
"I just know Tom would be so proud of him and the difference his fundraising will make to the charity, which will forever be so close to our hearts.

"Tom will be cheerleading him on for sure.”

Hundreds of walkers are expected to take part in the memory walk, which will leave Calder Grove on Saturday at 7pm.

Participants of the memory walk will be given the opportunity to complete a five or eight mile circular route, walking in memory of their loved ones.

Little Freddie Rigby has raised over £2,000 for Wakefield Hospice in memory of his dad who passed away from bowel cancer earlier this year.Little Freddie Rigby has raised over £2,000 for Wakefield Hospice in memory of his dad who passed away from bowel cancer earlier this year.
To donate to Freddie’s online fundraiser, visit: https://wakefieldhospice.enthuse.com/pf/charlotte-rigby?fbclid=IwAR0hjXqpRcodNk6tnZG-pGVRdY618tdnr3bvRwo-KP_8zr94wJDTdGt6AU4

