Four primary schools attended the Pontefract hospice over a week to sing a range of festive numbers including Jingle Bells, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Jingle Bell Rock.

Jo Schofield, Director of Clinical Services, said: “It is always lovely having the children come into the hospice to sing, especially at this time of year. The Christmas carols boost our patients well-being and seeing the children’s smiling faces underneath their Christmas hats is a real joy for the hardworking staff here at the Prince of Wales Hospice.”