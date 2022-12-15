News you can trust since 1852
Schoolchildren spread Christmas cheer by carolling at Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice

The Prince of Wales Hospice has been visited by a number of schools from Pontefract Academies Trust where pupils have been singing carols for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers.

By Daniel Camenzuli
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Four primary schools attended the Pontefract hospice over a week to sing a range of festive numbers including Jingle Bells, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Jingle Bell Rock.

The children brought infectious smiles, and beautiful singing voices which delighted everyone in the building.

Jo Schofield, Director of Clinical Services, said: “It is always lovely having the children come into the hospice to sing, especially at this time of year. The Christmas carols boost our patients well-being and seeing the children’s smiling faces underneath their Christmas hats is a real joy for the hardworking staff here at the Prince of Wales Hospice.”

Pupils from Halfpenny Lane School, Pontefract, came to bring Christmas cheer to the town's Prince of Wales Hospice
The hospice has a great partnership with Pontefract Academies Trust, with the local schools always wanting to get involved in helping the charity.

Students from Larks Hill Primary were among several schools visiting Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice to sing Christmas carols.
