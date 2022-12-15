Schoolchildren spread Christmas cheer by carolling at Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice
The Prince of Wales Hospice has been visited by a number of schools from Pontefract Academies Trust where pupils have been singing carols for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers.
Four primary schools attended the Pontefract hospice over a week to sing a range of festive numbers including Jingle Bells, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Jingle Bell Rock.
The children brought infectious smiles, and beautiful singing voices which delighted everyone in the building.
Jo Schofield, Director of Clinical Services, said: “It is always lovely having the children come into the hospice to sing, especially at this time of year. The Christmas carols boost our patients well-being and seeing the children’s smiling faces underneath their Christmas hats is a real joy for the hardworking staff here at the Prince of Wales Hospice.”
The hospice has a great partnership with Pontefract Academies Trust, with the local schools always wanting to get involved in helping the charity.